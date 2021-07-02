Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 2.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.60. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,117,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.