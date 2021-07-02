Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $164.94. 13,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,948,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
