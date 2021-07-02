Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $164.94. 13,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,948,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

