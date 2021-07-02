Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 7,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,403,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

