North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 913.77% and a net margin of 81.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.