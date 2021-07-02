MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Up 42.0% in June

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSRT remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 839,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,564. MassRoots has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience.

