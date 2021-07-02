MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Up 42.0% in June

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MSRT remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 839,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,564. MassRoots has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.
