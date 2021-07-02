Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

