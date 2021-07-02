Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 104.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.30. Coffee has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coffee by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

