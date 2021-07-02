CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.