Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,409. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.