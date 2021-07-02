Algert Global LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $19.89 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

