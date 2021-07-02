3,006 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 450,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 262,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,954,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $101.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.