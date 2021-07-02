Bytecoin Trading Up 93.2% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 62% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $207.14 million and approximately $116,287.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00622523 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.