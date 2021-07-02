Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.99 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $145.61 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00677787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

