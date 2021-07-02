Morgan Stanley Increases Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $38.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,827. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

