Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

LMACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 248,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,968. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

