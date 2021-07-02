Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVHU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $24,048,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

