Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.46. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $249.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.