Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

OTCMKTS DLCAU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

