Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000.

Levere stock remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

