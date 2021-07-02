Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,184. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

