Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 269,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,227. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

