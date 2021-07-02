Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $495,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,240. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.