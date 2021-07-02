Plancorp LLC Invests $203,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 35,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,259. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

