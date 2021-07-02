Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 609,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,488. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28.

