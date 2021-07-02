First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $166.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

