Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,913 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. 6,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92.

