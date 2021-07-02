First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

