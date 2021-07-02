First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.34 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

