First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,571 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

