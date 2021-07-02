First Manhattan Co. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,803 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after acquiring an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Aramark by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.