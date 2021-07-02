First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

