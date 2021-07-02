Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.96. 25,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $304.60 and a 52 week high of $400.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

