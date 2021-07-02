Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Shares of MA traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.