Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,022 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,108 shares of company stock worth $15,848,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

