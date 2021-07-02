Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.