Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,623. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

