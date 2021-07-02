Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,552 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

