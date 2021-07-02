Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $993,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

