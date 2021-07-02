The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

