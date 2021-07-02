Assetmark Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

