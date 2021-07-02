Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 117,965 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

