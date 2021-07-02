Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 226,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Twitter worth $72,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.