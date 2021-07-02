3,685,281 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,685,281 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

