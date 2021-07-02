Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,091 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paul John Balson grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $545.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.84 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

