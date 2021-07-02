Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $637,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

