Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,289,016. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

