APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,801 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle International worth $89,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

