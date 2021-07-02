Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $164.00. 13,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,398. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.