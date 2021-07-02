Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in KT were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in KT by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

