Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.03

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$77.03 and last traded at C$76.98, with a volume of 59198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$96.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.42.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

